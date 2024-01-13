x

Weslaco's Elizabeth Craig signs NLI for Angelina Softball

3 weeks 1 day 3 hours ago Thursday, December 21 2023 Dec 21, 2023 December 21, 2023 10:47 PM December 21, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco's Elizabeth Craig signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in softball at Angelina College.

She's a multi-sport athlete, a member of the Honor Society, and a lover of Cajun seafood. A perfect recipe in becoming a future Roadrunner.

