Weslaco's Elizabeth Craig signs NLI for Angelina Softball
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco's Elizabeth Craig signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in softball at Angelina College.
She's a multi-sport athlete, a member of the Honor Society, and a lover of Cajun seafood. A perfect recipe in becoming a future Roadrunner.
Click on the video above for more.
