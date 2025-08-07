‘What we're doing is the right thing:’ Sister Pimentel reacts after court denies request to depose her

The 15th Court of Appeals denied Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office's request to question Sister Norma Pimentel as part of a probe into migrant aid organizations.

“What we're doing is the right thing, we're actually believing in on our faith — our gospel values — to make sure we're there for those people that need us,” Pimentel told Channel 5 News on Wednesday.

Monday’s ruling was in response to a March 2024 request from Paxton’s office to question Pimentel under oath.

READ MORE: Texas AG can't depose Sister Norma Pimentel in migrant aid case, appeals court rules

According to the Texas Tribune, Gov. Greg Abbott directed Paxton’s office to investigate migrant aid groups for possibly assisting and planning illegal border crossings into Texas.

As the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, Pimentel oversees the humanitarian respite center in downtown McAllen that houses and provides aid to migrants who’ve been released from federal custody.

Catholic Charities provided more than 100 pages of documents and a sworn statement from Pimentel to Paxton’s office as part of the probe.

“The only thing that we're doing is helping those that are hungry, helping those who need special care — and there's nothing wrong in doing that,” Pimentel said.