WIC recipients in the Rio Grande Valley concerned over government shutdown

The National WIC Association said they have enough money to remain open amid the ongoing government shutdown — for now.

The federally funded program known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children provides food aid to women, infants and children.

As a single mother of four, San Benito resident Sofia Mares Sepeda-Abrego said making sure she and her children have what they need can be expensive.

Sepeda-Abrego said her 2-month-old son goes through eight cans of formula per month.

“The formula he has to take unfortunately is $60 a can,” Sepeda-Abrego said, adding that she relies on WIC funding to help make ends meet.

She said she’s worried what a prolonged government shutdown will mean for the WIC program.

“That's gonna be hard for me. I’m gonna have to figure out a way how to get his formula, because that's what he lives off of,” Sepeda-Abrego said.

WIC is federally funded, but the state distributes the money to recipients.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Texas Health and Human Services — the agency in charge of dispersing that money. HHS said in a statement that they do not anticipate any immediate changes to the programs, adding that applications and benefits will continue to be processed.

The HHS Commission issued the following statement in full:

“With the federal government shutdown, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission does not anticipate any immediate changes to its programs. Applications and benefits will continue to be processed. HHSC is closely monitoring the federal shutdown and any impact it might have to health and human services in the state.”

STC political science department char Mark Murray said while there might not be an immediate impact, that could change depending on how long the shutdown lasts.

“If it lasts less than a month and people are relying on government services or payments that they receive monthly, they may only miss one of those payments,” Murray said. “But that could put a lot of people in financial jeopardy.”

The last government shutdown in 2018 lasted over a month.

The state says nearly 76,000 people in Cameron and Hidalgo counties rely on WIC.

Sepeda-Abrego said she hopes lawmakers reach a solution soon, and not just for her sake.

Watch the video above for the full story.