Widening project for Ed Carey Drive to be discussed during TxDOT town hall
The Texas Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend a town hall to discuss a proposed project to reconstruct and widen Ed Carey Drive in Cameron County.
As part of the project, Ed Carey Drive/ SL 499 would be widened from FM 106 to IH 69E, according to a news release.
“The proposed SL 499 improvements consist of reconstructing and widening the existing roadway to add lane capacity, install a raised median, add bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, and improve the bridge crossing the Arroyo Colorado,” TxDOT said in a news release. “The existing SL 499 is a six-lane and four-lane principal arterial roadway providing mobility and access to residences, businesses and schools, and linking the roadway network to other urban areas.”
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Treasure Hills Elementary
.
