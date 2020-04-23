Wife of virus patient released from McAllen hospital: It’s a hard experience

MCALLEN – A coronavirus patient was released from the hospital in McAllen and saw his wife for the first time in three weeks.

Fifty-two-year-old Jose Francisco Moreno is an anesthesiologist who regularly works at different medical facilities in Mexico. His wife, Maria-Nora, believes that’s where he may have contracted the virus while working.

McAllen Medical Center staff celebrated his recovery with bubbles, confetti and cheers as he exited the hospital. Moreno is the first critically ill virus patient treated at the center to be cleared.

Watch the video above for the full story.