Willacy Co. Authorities Raid Eight-Liner Business

SEBASTIAN - Willacy County authorities seized cash, gaming machines and hundreds of bags of silver following an eight-liner raid last week.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office raided the casino parlor Spin City Silver in Sebastian on Friday.

Authorities said 51 patrons were detained but have since been released. A total of 94 gaming machines were also confiscated.

Four women are facing charges including possession of gambling devices, keeping a place of gambling, promoting gambling and engaging in organized crime.