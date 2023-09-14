Willacy County jail resumes normal operations following statewide lockdown of Texas prisons
The Willacy County jail is resuming normal operations following a statewide lockdown of Texas prisons.
The Willacy County jail became the first state jail in the Rio Grande Valley to resume regular operations following a Sept. 6 lockdown of all prisons in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system.
PREVIOUS STORY: Texas prisons on statewide lockdown over ‘drug-related inmate homicides’
The department initiated the lockdowns due to a surge in drug related violence between inmates, according to a news release.
Channel 5 News will keep you posted on when lockdowns at state jails in Hidalgo County are lifted.
More News
News Video
-
Businesses at Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen left in the dark
-
Consumer Reports: How to have a safer salad
-
Willacy County jail resumes normal operations following statewide lockdown of Texas prisons
-
Starr County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after shooting brother in the face
-
9 people charged in illegal gambling raid in Sullivan City