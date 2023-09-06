Texas prisons on statewide lockdown over ‘drug-related inmate homicides’

Visits to inmates have been cancelled until further notice across all state-run prisons, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Tuesday.

The department announced a statewide lockdown of all the prisons in their system due to a surge in drug related violence between inmates.

“TDCJ is taking swift and immediate action to address a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides,” the department announced on social media. “As a result, the agency is implementing an immediate lockdown and comprehensive search of all correctional facilities within TDCJ.”

Under the lockdown, all facilities will be searched.

Channel 5 News reached out to Amanda Hernandez, a spokesperson with the TDCJ, who provided the following statement:

“The increase in contraband and homicides prompted the lockdown.

There is no timeline on visitation being resumed.

[Inmates] will remain in their housing area during the duration of the lockdown.

Everyone, inmates, staff, etc., will undergo comprehensive searches to ensure no contraband is being brought into or transferred throughout the facility.”

