Willacy County reports 25 new cases, four backlogged cases of COVID-19
Willacy County on Saturday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and four backlogged cases.
On Friday, Willacy County received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services of 12 new cases of COVID-19 and two backlogged cases.
READ ALSO: Willacy County Sheriff's Office investigating death of 13-year-old boy
On Saturday, the county received confirmation from the state of 13 new cases of COVID-19 and two backlogged cases.
Since the pandemic began, Willacy County has reported 2,051 cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from the county.
RELATED:
- Thursday's numbers: Willacy County reports 17 new COVID-19 case
- Wednesday and Tuesday's numbers: Willacy County reports 23 new cases of COVID-19
- Last weekend numbers: Willacy County reports 24 new cases of COVID-19
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande Valley woman shares experience of trying to obtain wristband for...
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Churritos Y Mas
-
McAllen teacher's union shares concerns on reopening schools
-
12 Raymondville students get hands-on field experience at vaccine clinic
-
Cameron County pushes to get COVID-19 vaccine to most vulnerable residents