Willacy County reports 25 new cases, four backlogged cases of COVID-19

By: KRGV Digital

Willacy County on Saturday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and four backlogged cases.

On Friday, Willacy County received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services of 12 new cases of COVID-19 and two backlogged cases.

On Saturday, the county received confirmation from the state of 13 new cases of COVID-19 and two backlogged cases.

Since the pandemic began, Willacy County has reported 2,051 cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from the county. 

