Willacy County Sheriff's Office investigating death of 13-year-old boy

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy.

On Jan. 21, Willacy County EMS transported the boy to a local hospital with breathing complications, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

After an examination, medical personnel believed law enforcement needed to be involved and contacted the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators met with medical personnel and the family and an investigation began.

On Jan. 23, the boy died. Autopsy results are still pending.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the case along with the Willacy County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Willacy County Sheriff's Office at 956-689-5576.