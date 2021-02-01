Willacy County reports 24 new cases of COVID-19
Willacy County reported that 24 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Five new cases were reported Saturday and 19 new cases were reported Sunday.
The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.
Since the pandemic started, 1,982 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
