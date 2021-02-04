x

Willacy County reports 17 new COVID-19 case

By: KRGV Digital

Willacy County on Thursday reported that 17 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 2,022 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

