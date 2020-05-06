Willacy County reports fourteenth coronavirus case
State health officials in Willacy County announced a new coronavirus case on Wednesday.
According to news release from Texas Health and Human Services, the new patient is a man in his 30s. Officials are currently investigating how he contracted the virus.
The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases in Willacy County to 14. Eleven people have recovered and one virus-related death has been reported.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV task force to initiate plan to resume classes in fall
-
Cameron County judge, Baptist Medical Center discuss flattening of the curve
-
Uncertainty, mental health issues loom over DACA recipients awaiting high court decision
-
Non-profit organization partners with local artists to distribute food to Valley families...
-
Relatives surprise loved ones at Weslaco nursing home