Willacy County reports fourteenth coronavirus case

Wednesday, May 06 2020

State health officials in Willacy County announced a new coronavirus case on Wednesday.

According to news release from Texas Health and Human Services, the new patient is a man in his 30s. Officials are currently investigating how he contracted the virus.

The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases in Willacy County to 14. Eleven people have recovered and one virus-related death has been reported.

