Willacy County Sheriff's Office working major crash involving truck, farm tractor

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is working the scene of a major crash on West Highway 186, west of FM 3142.

The sheriff's office said the crash involved a pickup truck and a farm tractor.

Raymondville Fire Chief Oscar Gutierrez said a black truck was traveling on Highway 186 when it crashed into a tractor pulling an instrument at the curb.

Gutierrez both drivers were being checked out by EMS but did not know how serious their injuries were.

Deputies with the sheriff's office are assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety, Willacy County EMS, the Raymondville Fire Department and Port Mansfield police.

The sheriff's office said due to the severity of the crash, traffic off of west Highway 186 and FM 1420 through San Perlita will be re-routed.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.