Winter Texans React to Border Wall, Military Deployment

WESLACO – Some Winter Texans could also be affected by the border wall project, military deployment and the migrant caravan.

Winter Texan Ann Whitney tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS she’s worried the border wall is going to destroy the wildlife.

"It's going to wreck habitat, they're going to destroy areas,” she says.

Whitney says she’s unsure she would return if the natural beauty is ruined.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas spoke with a couple from Illinois who has been coming to the Rio Grande Valley every winter since 1973.

They say not much would keep them from coming to the Valley unless it affected their health.

The Pharr Chamber of Commerce president explains Winter Texans have a $500 million impact in our four-county region.

