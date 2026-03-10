La Joya ISD to host Texas Girls in STEM Day to inspire future innovators

The La Joya Independent School District will host a special event to celebrate Texas Girls in STEM Day.

According to a news release, the district wants to highlight the importance of girls pursuing interests in STEM fields.

The event will be held on March 10 at the La Joya ISD Wellness Gym, located at 200 W. Expressway 83.

The news release said 5th grade girls from across the district are welcome to explore, discover, and gain inspiration in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Participants will get to experience hands-on activities designed to spark curiosity and introduce them to the possibilities that STEM careers offer, according to the news release.

Through interactive learning experiences, collaborative challenges, and engaging demonstrations, students will have the opportunity to explore real-world applications of science and technology while building confidence in their problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

The news release said by introducing young girls to STEM at an early age, La Joya ISD aims to spark curiosity, build confidence, and empower students to see themselves in careers that shape the future.

Texas Girls in STEM will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.