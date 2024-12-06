Winter Wonderland event kicks off in Pharr

The city of Pharr is kicking off their Winter Wonderland Event on Friday for one night only.

Roads are closed for this event. They include Cage Boulevard from Business 83 to Cherokee Avenue, and Aster Street is closed from Park Avenue to Cherokee Avenue.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony starting at 7:30 p.m.

