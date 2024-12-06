Winter Wonderland event kicks off in Pharr
The city of Pharr is kicking off their Winter Wonderland Event on Friday for one night only.
Roads are closed for this event. They include Cage Boulevard from Business 83 to Cherokee Avenue, and Aster Street is closed from Park Avenue to Cherokee Avenue.
The event begins at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony starting at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
More News
Sports Video
-
Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV
-
UTRGV starts conference play 1-0 with win over Stephen F. Austin
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
-
RGV Vipers deliver gifts while visiting patients at DHR Health and Driscoll
-
St. Joseph Academy star OL Diego De La Cruz officially commits to...