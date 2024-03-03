x

Woman arrested following crash involving Edinburg school bus

2 hours 21 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, March 02 2024 Mar 2, 2024 March 02, 2024 9:41 PM March 02, 2024 in News - Local

A woman was arrested following a three-vehicle crash involving an Edinburg CISD school bus, according to a news release.

Jeanette Reyes Marmolejo, 32, was arrested on a charge of suspicion of driving while intoxicated in connection with the crash, the release stated.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the scene at the 3600 block of South Sugar Road Saturday at around 6:50 p.m.

“The incident included an Edinburg CISD school district bus with four students, a sponsor, and a driver on board,” the release said.

No major injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days