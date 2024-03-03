Woman arrested following crash involving Edinburg school bus
A woman was arrested following a three-vehicle crash involving an Edinburg CISD school bus, according to a news release.
Jeanette Reyes Marmolejo, 32, was arrested on a charge of suspicion of driving while intoxicated in connection with the crash, the release stated.
Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the scene at the 3600 block of South Sugar Road Saturday at around 6:50 p.m.
“The incident included an Edinburg CISD school district bus with four students, a sponsor, and a driver on board,” the release said.
No major injuries were reported.
