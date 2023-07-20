Woman charged in connection with deadly Edcouch crash

The Edcouch Police Department arrested and charged a woman with intoxication manslaughter for her involvement in a deadly crash that killed one person.

Edcouch police investigator Art Guzman said Ana Ramirez was arrested Wednesday for her role as the driver in the crash.

Guzman said Ramirez was driving with a 4-year-old boy on Tuesday on Highway 107 and Mile 2 when she crashed into another vehicle.

Guzman said an unidentified 87-year-old woman died in the crash. Ramirez's 4-year-old passenger was hospitalized and underwent surgery.

Jail records show Guzman is in custody on a $500,000 bond.