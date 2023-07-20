Woman charged in connection with deadly Edcouch crash
The Edcouch Police Department arrested and charged a woman with intoxication manslaughter for her involvement in a deadly crash that killed one person.
Edcouch police investigator Art Guzman said Ana Ramirez was arrested Wednesday for her role as the driver in the crash.
RELATED STORY: Edcouch police: 4-year-old crash victim undergoes surgery
Guzman said Ramirez was driving with a 4-year-old boy on Tuesday on Highway 107 and Mile 2 when she crashed into another vehicle.
Guzman said an unidentified 87-year-old woman died in the crash. Ramirez's 4-year-old passenger was hospitalized and underwent surgery.
Jail records show Guzman is in custody on a $500,000 bond.
