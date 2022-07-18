'Wrapped in Love': Valley teen makes headwraps for cancer patients as part of Girl Scouts project

A local high school student is hoping to have a positive impact on the lives of cancer patients in the Valley.

What started as a way to show support for her own grandmother undergoing cancer treatment has now turned into so much more.

Sixteen-year-old Makena Silva is the heart behind "Wrapped in Love."

Makena launched the project as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award, with the goal of making headwraps to donate to cancer patients undergoing treatment.

"Wrapped in Love actually originated when my own grandmother was going through cancer treatment about three years ago now," said Makena, who is a high student at Science Academy of South Texas and a Girl Scout with Troop 4138. "My grandmother, unfortunately, passed away from cancer so when my Gold Award came up, I decided that I wanted to, in memory of her, make my Gold Award about cancer."

Makena says she's thankful for the support she has received from her family and her mentor, Cynthia Bush, to get Wrapped in Love up and running.

"I was able to give her the headwraps that I made about three years ago, the original ones, I remember that she loved them, I think she wore one to the end," Makena said.

Wrapped in Love is a team effort. Makena recently partnered with Harlingen CISD, and for the past month, she's been teaching elementary students in the ACE Program how to make the headwraps.

"I had the opportunity to go in and teach them not only how to sew these headwraps but also sewing safety, and how to sew basic stitches so they can also sew other things, not just the headwraps," said Makena.

Together, Makena and the students were able to make 266 headwraps in total, and so far they've been able to donate them to 10 cancer facilities in South Texas.

Through colorful fabric, Makena hopes to bring a little cheer to these patients' lives.

"We also tried to get some kid patterns, like Batman and stuff like that, so that not only would it help the kids but I feel like it would make them feel confident to wear it," said Makena.

Makena says she plans to keep the project going even after the award process is over.

