Yaqui Animal Rescue raffling off a photoshoot to raise funds

Yaqui Animal Rescue is teaming up with a photography studio to help keep their animals warm this winter.

DB Photography Owner Barbara Delgado said Yaqui Animal Rescue hopes to raise $15,000 through a raffle to winterize the shelter.

The winner of the raffle will receive a $5,000 photo session that includes hair and makeup.

“Our animals reside in outdoor kennels, which means that they are susceptible to some cold and wind,” Yaqui Animal Rescue spokeswoman Alyssa Cerroni said. “So we're going to use the money to winterize those kennels, which means, that we can add more metal paneling, we can use heavy-duty tarps, we can buy some blankets for our animals."

To enter the raffle, be one of the first 100 people to text “Yaqui” to 956-252-1140 by Thursday, Nov. 29.