Zoo Guest: Blue-tongued skink

Alejandra Rodriguez from the Gladys Porter Zoo is in the studio with a blue-eyed skink.

Rodriguez also discusses several summer programs the zoo is offering, such as the Summer Safari Camps.

The camps are for kids starting at the age of 4 and run from June through August 2024.

According to the GPZ website, the camps offer games, story-time, zoo tours, and up-close encounters with animals.

