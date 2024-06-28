x

Zoo Guest: Gulf Coast toad

Gladys Porter Zoo Marketing Coordinator Alejandra Rodriguez joins Channel 5 News at Noon with a Gulf Coast toad.

Rodriguez also has details on Dino Fury, the latest GPZ exhibit that takes visitors back in time to a prehistoric world where dinosaurs lurked around every corner, and only the most ferocious survived.

The exhibit ends on Sunday, July 7. Click here for more information. 

