Zoo Guest: Plato the Texas Tortoise
Alejandra Rodriguez from the Gladys Porter Zoo visits the Channel 5 News studio alongside Plato the Texas Tortoise.
Rodriguez also discusses the zoo’s upcoming Ridley Rush 5K/1-Mile Run. It’s set for Saturday, June 8, and all proceeds benefit the zoo’s binational Kemp’s ridley sea turtle project.
Registration is available online.
Watch the video above for more information.
