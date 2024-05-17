Zoo Guest: Plato the Texas Tortoise

Alejandra Rodriguez from the Gladys Porter Zoo visits the Channel 5 News studio alongside Plato the Texas Tortoise.

Rodriguez also discusses the zoo’s upcoming Ridley Rush 5K/1-Mile Run. It’s set for Saturday, June 8, and all proceeds benefit the zoo’s binational Kemp’s ridley sea turtle project.

Registration is available online.

