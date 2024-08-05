x

15 dogs at risk of euthanasia at RGV Humane Society in Mission

Related Story

The RGV Humane Society says that 15 dogs are at risk of being euthanized on Monday at their Mission location.

Space is needed through adoptions or fostering. Adoption fees are waived and all the dogs are up-to-date on vaccines and dewormer.

They are also microchipped and spay and neutering services are free if they aren't already.

For more information, contact the shelter at (956) 591-0058. The shelter will open on Monday at 11 a.m.

News
15 dogs at risk of euthanasia at...
15 dogs at risk of euthanasia at RGV Humane Society in Mission
The RGV Humane Society says that 15 dogs are at risk of being euthanized on Monday at their Mission location.... More >>
9 months ago Sunday, November 05 2023 Nov 5, 2023 Sunday, November 05, 2023 5:35:00 PM CST November 05, 2023
Radar
7 Days