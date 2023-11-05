15 dogs at risk of euthanasia at RGV Humane Society in Mission

The RGV Humane Society says that 15 dogs are at risk of being euthanized on Monday at their Mission location.

Space is needed through adoptions or fostering. Adoption fees are waived and all the dogs are up-to-date on vaccines and dewormer.

They are also microchipped and spay and neutering services are free if they aren't already.

For more information, contact the shelter at (956) 591-0058. The shelter will open on Monday at 11 a.m.