x

18-Year-Old Man Arrested in McAllen Store after Pursuit

Related Story

MCALLEN – DPS troopers arrested a man in a McAllen Wal-Mart after a brief manhunt.

An 18-year-old man from Pharr is in custody. DPS said he will be charged with evading arrest.

Trooper Maria Montalvo said troopers were assisting Border Patrol agents in a vehicle pursuit.

Agents and troopers followed a silver Kia to Wal-Mart on South Jackson Road in McAllen. The driver parked and went inside the store.

DPS said Wal-Mart’s Loss Prevention Team helped law enforcement find the man inside the store.

No one was hurt and DPS said the man was the only person inside the vehicle.

There were also no drugs found inside the vehicle.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will report any updates. 

News
18-Year-Old Man Arrested in McAllen Store after...
18-Year-Old Man Arrested in McAllen Store after Pursuit
MCALLEN – DPS troopers arrested a man in a McAllen Wal-Mart after a brief manhunt. An 18-year-old man from Pharr... More >>
6 years ago Thursday, February 02 2017 Feb 2, 2017 Thursday, February 02, 2017 3:14:05 PM CST February 02, 2017
Radar
7 Days