‘We lost everything:’ New start gone for McAllen family after fire destroys home they hadn't moved into

A McAllen family of seven lost their new home and thousands of dollars in belongings to a fire just days before they were set to move in.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a home on the corner of North 30th Street and Swallow Avenue. The back of the house shows significant damage with burnt materials and debris scattered throughout.

"We lost everything we had," Teodora Gaona said.

Gaona, 55, rented the home about two weeks ago. She was planning to live in the home with her father, two children, and four grandchildren.

The family spent about $12,000 on new furniture and appliances.

"We bought everything with our income tax — a lot of clothing, everything for the kids," Gaona said.

The fire destroyed the kitchen and all the family's belongings.

Gaona's landlord called Thursday afternoon to tell her the house was on fire.

"I tried to come as fast as I could, but by the time I got here, the whole street was blocked with cops and the fire department," Gaona said.

The family is now staying at a hotel. Community members have helped with food and financial support.

"We're going through a lot. We're glad that we weren't here," Gaona said.

McAllen fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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