2 Cuban men arrested in connection with multimillion dollar auto theft ring

Two Cuban nationals were taken into custody on charges related to the exportation of stolen motor vehicles, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 42-year-old Sadiel Noa-Aguila and 36-year-old Miguel Baez-Echevarria illegally resided in Pharr and Las Vegas, Nevada, respectively.

Noa-Aguila made his court appearance in McAllen on Thursday and Baez is expected to appear in court in Las Vegas, according to the news release.

The news release said, according to a criminal complaint, law enforcement launched an investigation in 2024 that revealed a large operation linked to numerous auto thefts nationwide.

The charges allege the vehicles were stolen from major metropolitan airports, according to the news release. They included areas such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Arizona, Salt Lake City, Utah, Denver, Colorado, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Texas cities, including Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

According to the news release, co-conspirators allegedly used electronic devices to steal vehicles and reprogram key fobs. They then equipped the vehicles with fake license plates or altered vehicle identification numbers before reselling them.

Several vehicles were allegedly exported into Mexico through ports of entry in Hidalgo County and El Paso, according to the news release.

Noa-Aguila allegedly attempted to export a stolen 2022 GMC Sierra AT4 through a port of entry in Hidalgo County Oct. 1, 2024, according to the news release. It had been reported stolen in Denver the previous month.

The news release said Baez is also allegedly linked to the theft of at least 15 vehicles and estimates the organization stole vehicles worth millions in total.

Both men are charged with aiding and abetting the exportation of stolen motor vehicles, according to the news release. Baez also faces charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering.