2 New Zika Cases Confirmed in Cameron Co.

WESLACO – There are seven new Zika cases in the state of Texas and two of them are from Cameron County.

The total confirmed cases in the county now stands at 31, with the combining numbers of travel and locally acquired cases. Twelve of the cases were pregnant women.

County health administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said mosquito trapping and surveillance are indicating a low number of mosquitoes.

Cameron County is not currently spraying but that could change. Brownsville remains under a CDC travel advisory.

There are some things people can do to help prevent the Zika virus.

Use insect repellent when you go outside.

Wear long sleeves, pants and socks outside.

Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours.

Use extra repellent or put on more clothes during dusk and dawn.

Empty out any nearby standing water.

