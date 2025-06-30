2 'Special Interest Aliens' apprehended in Starr County
U.S. Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department apprehended four undocumented migrants in Starr County, including two 'Special Interest Aliens' from China and Iraq, according to DPS spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez.
The arrests and seizure occurred on June 23. A Special Interest Alien is classified as someone attempting to enter the United States illegally who are flagged by the Department of Homeland Security as potential national security risks.
Olivarez said 60 pounds of marijuana were also seized after two drug smugglers abandoned the narcotics and fled back to Mexico.
