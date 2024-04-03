x

2 Valley Men Arrested in Federal Drug Trafficking Investigation

Related Story

WESLACO – Two Rio Grande Valley men are in custody for their involvement in a multi-state federal investigation.

According to federal documents, a man was arrested in Edinburg on Thursday and another in Alton.

They’re accused of possessing and distributing heroin from Texas to New Jersey.

Watch the video above for more information. 

News
2 Valley Men Arrested in Federal Drug...
2 Valley Men Arrested in Federal Drug Trafficking Investigation
WESLACO – Two Rio Grande Valley men are in custody for their involvement in a multi-state federal investigation. According to... More >>
5 years ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 5:39:25 PM CDT May 25, 2018
Radar
7 Days