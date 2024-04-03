2 Valley Men Arrested in Federal Drug Trafficking Investigation
WESLACO – Two Rio Grande Valley men are in custody for their involvement in a multi-state federal investigation.
According to federal documents, a man was arrested in Edinburg on Thursday and another in Alton.
They’re accused of possessing and distributing heroin from Texas to New Jersey.
Watch the video above for more information.
