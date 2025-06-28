2 Valley natives to compete in Miss Texas pageant
Two Rio Grande Valley natives will be competing in the Miss Texas pageant on Saturday.
Kayla Rodriguez, who won the Miss Rio Grande Valley competition, is one of the contestants. She is a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District graduate.
The second contestant is Anyssa Mujica, who won Miss South Texas. She graduated from McAllen Independent School District.
Channel 5 News will air the Miss Texas pageant on Saturday on Somos El Valle, channel 5.2, cable 1240. The pageant begins at 8 p.m.
