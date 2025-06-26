x

2 Valley natives to compete in Miss Texas pageant

2 Valley natives to compete in Miss Texas pageant
2 hours 25 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, June 26 2025 Jun 26, 2025 June 26, 2025 2:07 PM June 26, 2025 in News - Local

Two Rio Grande Valley natives will be competing in the Miss Texas pageant on Saturday.

Kayla Rodriguez, who won the Miss Rio Grande Valley competition, is one of the contestants. She is a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District graduate.

The second contestant is Anyssa Mujica, who won Miss South Texas. She graduated from McAllen Independent School District.

Channel 5 News will air the Miss Texas pageant on Saturday on Somos El Valle, channel 5.2, cable 1240. The pageant begins at 8 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days