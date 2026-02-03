More than 4,000 job opportunities to be offered at Jumpstart Career Expo in McAllen
Rio Grande Valley residents looking for a job or a career change should get ready for the largest job fair in South Texas.
The Jumpstart Career Expo is heading to McAllen.
McAllen Economic Development Corporation Director of Workforce Josh Vasquez and Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Communications Specialist Julio Salinas spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the types of jobs that will be offered at the expo and how applicants should prepare.
The Jumpstart Career Expo is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 17, at the McAllen Convention Center.
For more information, click here.
To register for the expo, click here.
