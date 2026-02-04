Records: Edinburg daycare manager hid surveillance footage of employee assaulting child from police

Alma Enriquez Garza. Photo credit: City of Edinburg

The 58-year-old manager of an Edinburg daycare was arrested after hiding surveillance footage from police that showed an employee assaulting a 1-year-old boy, according to an affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News.

Alma Enriquez Garza was identified as the manager of Grandma’s Daycare, located in the 5500 block of S. Sugar Road.

The Edinburg Police Department said an investigation is underway after a Grandma’s Daycare employee was seen on surveillance footage striking the boy in the face.

The employee, Brenda Rae Perez, was charged with injury to a child and was released on a $50,000 bond on Friday.

As previously reported, the mother of a 1-year-old boy reported to police that she dropped off her child at Grandma's Daycare on Jan. 20, 2026. While picking up her child later that day, the mother noticed bruises on the child’s legs, neck, and chest, according to the affidavit.

Investigators spoke to Garza on Jan. 23 and were told that surveillance footage was not available because it is deleted every 48 hours.

“Although Garza stated the footage was no longer available, she managed to record a few video clips on her cellphone, which showed [the child] in the classroom, and everything appeared OK,” the affidavit stated.

Investigators visited Garza on Jan. 26 and were again told that the footage was unavailable. Garza showed investigators more clips from her phone that showed the boy playing and sleeping in the classroom, the affidavit said.

“Since Garza had those videos on her phone, this indicates Garza had reviewed the full and complete video but only chose to provide [investigators] with clips,” the affidavit said.

Investigators later learned that the surveillance footage was still available, and “Garza just didn’t want to” show it to them.

The video showed Perez assaulting the 1-year-old child and causing the injuries, the affidavit said.

Garza was charged with tampering with evidence on Monday and released on a $15,000 bond later that day.