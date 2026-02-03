WATCH LIVE: Edinburg CISD officials address rumors of potential shooting on campus

KRGV file photo

As a precautionary measure, extra Edinburg CISD police officers will be at Robert Vela High School following untrue rumors of a potential shooting on campus, the district announced.

According to a social media post, the district was made aware of “several different rumors” circulating about a potential shooting at Robert Vela High School.

“These rumors have been investigated by ECISD police [and] are not supported by facts and are untrue,” the district said. “For precautionary purposes, we will have extra officers on campus today and the rest of the week to ensure students and staff are safe.”

The school is operating as normal, the district added.

Robert Vela High School was among the two Edinburg CISD campuses that were placed in a temporary lockdown on Monday after a report of a possible weapon at the high school.

The district said Edinburg police officers investigated the report and did not find a weapon on campus.

READ MORE: 3 Edinburg CISD students detained in connection with reports of possible weapon on campus

A spokesperson with the district confirmed that three juveniles, identified as students at Robert Vela High School, Longoria Middle School, and the district’s alternative education program, were arrested by the McAllen Police Department in connection with the investigation.

Police have not released additional details regarding the arrests.

“Please help us keep students and staff safe by avoiding the spread of rumors and unconfirmed details. Rapid sharing on social media can unintentionally fuel misinformation and create unnecessary concern,” the district said.

Those with any concerns are urged to contact administration at Robert Vela High School at 956-289-2650.

A press conference regarding the rumors will be held Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article. Check back for updates.