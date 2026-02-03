Hidalgo County sheriff: Bodies found inside vehicle following brush fire near Peñitas

Photo credit: MGN Online

Two bodies were found inside a vehicle on Tuesday by Peñitas firefighters responding to a brush fire, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

A homicide investigation is now underway, Guerra added.

The brush fire was reported Tuesday at around 4:16 p.m. on 4 Mile Line between Tom Gil and Circle 6 roads, Guerra said.

After the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside a vehicle.

The Peñitas Police Department requested that the sheriff’s office take the lead in the investigation, according to Guerra.

Additional details were not provided.