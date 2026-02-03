Hidalgo County sheriff: Bodies found inside vehicle following brush fire near Peñitas
Two bodies were found inside a vehicle on Tuesday by Peñitas firefighters responding to a brush fire, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
A homicide investigation is now underway, Guerra added.
The brush fire was reported Tuesday at around 4:16 p.m. on 4 Mile Line between Tom Gil and Circle 6 roads, Guerra said.
After the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside a vehicle.
The Peñitas Police Department requested that the sheriff’s office take the lead in the investigation, according to Guerra.
Additional details were not provided.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Edinburg native Dannie McCallum leaving her mark in...
-
More than 4,000 job opportunities to be offered at Jumpstart Career Expo...
-
'You can sense my frustration:' Starr County judge reacts to newly announced...
-
Harlingen police investigate after man shot in abdomen
-
New state licensing requirement to provide legal status causes concern among Valley...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Vaqueros continue historic winning streak with victory over Houston Christian
-
UIL announces 2026-2028 realignment
-
RGC Lady Rattlers softball team coming off a historic season
-
PSJA Bears baseball looking to repeat undefeated district season and Elite 8...
-
PSJA Memorial Cheer team wins 2026 NCA National Championship