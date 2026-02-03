New state licensing requirement to provide legal status causes concern among Valley cosmetology students

A new state licensing rule is putting the dreams of some cosmetology students in limbo.

For one beauty student in the Rio Grande Valley, the sound of her dream is part of her daily routine.

An undocumented 47-year-old woman is taking classes at Instituto de Belleza y Arte in McAllen. She says a new state licensing rule has her feeling discouraged.

Channel 5 News is withholding her identity for safety reasons.

"Feelings of discouragement, sadness, because we didn't have or don't have a plan B for this situation," the student said.

She came to the United States from San Luis Potosí, Mexico, in 2015, hoping to give her two children a better life.

"It has always struck me when I came to this country that it was a choice, a very good choice, because I can work my own hours and have a job without having to study for such a long time," the student said.

Now, four months into beauty school, she says staying motivated has become harder.

"We are in shock; we are just processing it," the student said.

A new requirement from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation will require certain license applicants to show proof of legal status in the United States before they're able to receive a license or renew it.

The rule only impacts people who are not lawfully present in the U.S.

Instituto de Belleza y Arte Director Leticia Clavijo warns that this change could drive students away and impact school enrollment.

"I was already seeing a very significant drop in the number of students enrolling in cosmetology schools because of the current situation, right? They know that they may not be able to obtain a license," Clavijo said.

Clavijo says about a third of their students could be impacted because of their legal status.

"It was something we didn't expect to happen," Clavijo said. "30 to 40 percent of students who have obtained their license do not have legal status."

And it's not just cosmetology students. Other licensed trades, like electricians, plumbers, and AC technicians, could feel the impact too.

"Those licenses are going to expire, and there won't be enough people to meet the community's needs with licensed individuals," Clavijo said.

For this student, the goal is still the same: one day opening her own beauty salon.

"We have to keep going; we have to keep moving forward, not give up on our dreams. We have to focus on a goal, clearly define what we want, and keep working toward it," the student said.

For now, she says she's going to keep showing up and finish her hours, hoping that something changes along the way.

"Keep going, because I also have to learn the knowledge, and with the hope that in the future things will change or my situation will change and I can continue preparing for the license," the student said.

To learn more about the new licensing requirement, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.