Driver charged with intoxication assault following Brownsville hit-and-run crash

Debie Abigail Ruiz. Photo credit: Brownsville Police Deparmtent

The Brownsville Police Department identified the female driver accused of crashing into a 70-year-old male bicyclist and fleeing the scene.

Debie Abigail Ruiz was charged with collision involving serious bodily injury and intoxication assault with a vehicle in connection with the incident, a police spokesperson confirmed.

As previously reported, the crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Frontage and Lago roads. According to police, the cyclist was hit by a vehicle driven by Ruiz, who fled the scene.

Ruiz then led police on a chase that ended in Los Fresnos before she was arrested.

The cyclist was hospitalized, but police have not released an update on his condition.

Bond for Ruiz was set at $20,000.