Harlingen police investigate after man shot in abdomen

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating after a man suffered a gunshot wound, according to Harlingen police spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Los Amigos Drive on Saturday at around 10:13 p.m.

Moore said the victim was shot in the "lower extremities" and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

No further details were made available; check back for further updates.