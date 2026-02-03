Harlingen police investigate after man shot in abdomen
The Harlingen Police Department is investigating after a man suffered a gunshot wound, according to Harlingen police spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore.
The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Los Amigos Drive on Saturday at around 10:13 p.m.
Moore said the victim was shot in the "lower extremities" and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.
No further details were made available; check back for further updates.
