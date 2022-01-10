4 Teens Charged in Rural Edinburg Aggravated Robbery

EDINBURG – A Hidalgo County judge charged two 17-year-olds with criminal attempt capital murder.

Deputies said Oswel Rios and Matthew Vargas broke into a home on Monmack Road in rural Edinburg two weeks ago.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's spokesperson Jena Palacios said a 32-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

"In this case, the victim did have to struggle with the alleged suspects, and he was shot and stabbed," she said.

No word on the man's current condition.

Two 16-year-old males were also involved and are facing charges of criminal attempt capital murder. Authorities won’t release details on their arrest since they are minors.

Authorities said Rios and Vargas were also previously arrested in another aggravated robbery in Donna. Rios was shot by the homeowner in that invasion.

Both of their bonds were set at $100,000 each.

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-686-8477.