5 On Your Side: Donna man facing issues with utility bill
Things are slowly turning around for a Donna man who is having an issue with his utility bill.
Ernest Tagle turned to 5 On Your Side for help finding out why his water bill spiked.
Channel 5's Allysa Cole reports what happened once 5 On Your Side started making calls.
