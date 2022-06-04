x

5 On Your Side: Donna man facing issues with utility bill

Things are slowly turning around for a Donna man who is having an issue with his utility bill.

Ernest Tagle turned to 5 On Your Side for help finding out why his water bill spiked.

Channel 5's Allysa Cole reports what happened once 5 On Your Side started making calls.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Thursday, June 02 2022
