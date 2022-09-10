5 On Your Side: Lack of space at VA outpatient clinic raising concerns

A U.S. Navy veteran said she’s concerned with the lack of space at the Harlingen Veterans VA Outpatient Clinic waiting room - and the distance she now has to walk.

“I had to use a walker,” Lydia Caballero said. “I had to stop three times to be able to get in the back to where my doctor was because I was very weak, because we had to go all the way around the building."

Hugo Martinez, the customer service manager with the Department of Veterans Affairs, says the Harlingen clinic shrunk.

“Right now we have a temporary reduction area at that clinic for patients who go there for primary care, for dental services, for ideology services, for some radiology services as well," Martinez said.

“There's a bit of additional walk that is required for those veterans that need help… We do have voluntary services, and we have staff that can help get veterans to that designated area and with a wheelchair if need be."

Martinez said the clinic has had less space for the last three months because they leased space with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and they contract they had with them expired.

