8-year-old sworn in as Texas Game Warden
The Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Rio Grande Valley was able to fulfill a little girl’s dream of becoming a Texas Game Warden.
Eight-year-old Natalie McCaleb was sworn in as Texas Game Warden during a ceremony on Friday. She is battling cystic fibrosis, a chronic incurable illness.
She was able to fulfill her first mission in watching the dolphins.
