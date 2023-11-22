Abbott endorses Trump's presidential campaign, calls for 'law and order' at the border

Gov. Greg Abbott will back former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

The announcement was made Sunday in Edinburg.

The endorsement came with a promise from Abbott that Trump would “restore law and order” to the border.

Abbott and Trump were at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg to thank service members deployed to the border as part of Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

"They should not be here at this time, they should be at home,” Abbott said at a press conference. “The only reason they are here is because we have a president who is not securing our border.”

Trump said the endorsement from Abbott was a “tremendous honor.”

“Mr. Governor, I am going to make your job much easier,” Trump said. “You’ll be able to focus on other things in Texas.”

Both Abbott and Trump blamed the current White House administration for the record numbers of migrant crossings at the border.

The endorsement from abbot comes after Trump promised to enact several hard line immigration policies, including reimplementing Title 42 — a Covid health policy ended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and building more border wall.