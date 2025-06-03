Alamo conducting survey for sidewalk improvements
Alamo residents can help the city secure state funding for improvements around town.
The city is hoping to secure a $1.5 million grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The city of Alamo currently has a survey for residents to give their opinion on what areas need improvement.
City officials told Channel 5 News the survey will help TxDOT see if the money is needed.
If approved, the money will go towards building or improving sidewalks.
“This is going to be over four and a half miles of sidewalk in and around our city,” Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said.
A decision on the grant request is expected in June.
The deadline to submit the survey is Friday, June 20, 2025.
