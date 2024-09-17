Alamo police: Suspect in critical condition following officer-involved shooting
The Texas Rangers is investigating after a man was left in critical condition following a Monday officer-involved shooting, according to the Alamo Police Department.
The shooting happened Monday at around 2:40 a.m. at the 300 block of East Crockett Avenue after officers responded to a “disturbance in progress,” according to a news release.
The unidentified suspect attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle, and “directed his vehicle toward the officer” who had warned him to stop the vehicle, the release stated.
The suspect was struck and immediately taken into custody and was transported to receive medical treatment, the release added.
No further injuries were reported.
