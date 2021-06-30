Amber Alert suspect to be extradited to Brownsville

The suspect in a weekend Amber Alert out of Brownsville will be extradited back to the Rio Grande Valley, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Clayton Phillips, 18, is accused of abducting a 13-year-old girl in Brownsville. An Amber Alert was issued for the girl Saturday night and was discontinued Sunday morning.

The Mansfield Police Department found Phillips and the teen at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday. Mansfield is located about 30 miles south of Dallas.

The girl was provided with medical attention and reunited with her parents.

Police say Phillips is being charged with kidnapping and is being held at the Tarrant County jail awaiting extradition.