Amid pandemic, one Valley man follows dreams to open business

Business owners across the country are still struggling through the pandemic, but one Valley man decided that now was the time to follow his dream of opening a gym.

For over 15 years, Jiu-Jitsu has given Eric Lee Zambrano, owner of RGV Fight Club, a purpose in life. He made his passion into a living by competing and training others.

Zambrano said the pandemic made him rethink what he wanted for his life, ultimately pushing him to open the doors of his own gym.

"You never know what's going to happen tomorrow but you can't live your life scared," Zambrano said. "So I'm going to set the gym up, I'm going to follow the guidelines, I'm going to try and be as safe as possible and hopefully everything gets better in the next couple of months."

He plans on checking temperatures, providing hand sanitizer and thoroughly cleaning equipment to avoid any outbreaks in his gym.

Zambrano said even though it won't be easy, it's worth fighting for.

